Large hail, flooding possible across North Texas with Wednesday's storms

NORTH TEXAS – A cold front is approaching North Texas from the north this morning and severe weather is expected along the front all day long.

The severe weather threat starts mid-day and goes across the afternoon. First Alert Futurecast shows the potential of a rough afternoon here in North Texas.

The highest threat today is large hail. We are in the "hatched area" for hail threat. This means not only is hail possible, but there is also a good chance it'll be large hail (2" plus size).

We expect this activity to ramp up along the Red River first as the front moves south toward the Metroplex. We'll likely be enveloped with storm activity by afternoon.

We end the run of temperatures in the 90s today (four days in a row of it, the longest streak so far this year). Tomorrow is also a weather alert, with the threat of severe weather by afternoon.

All these storms are going to carry with them big rains. Because of full rivers and creeks (we've had almost twice as much spring rain as normal this year), any spot that gets heavy rain will face a flooding threat. A flash flood watch is out until early Friday morning.

With the storms today and tomorrow, not only will there be hail but also a risk of damaging winds and a small risk of tornadoes.

By Memorial Day weekend, the heat is back but the storm threat is considerably less. We should have lower dewpoints by Sunday and Monday. It'll be hot but those feel-like temperatures should stay below 100 degrees at least.

