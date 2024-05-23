Severe weather chances return to North Texas Thursday afternoon, evening

NORTH TEXAS – A weather alert is in place today.

We are expecting two areas of potential severe weather across the day and evening. The risk is highest across the south.

CBS News Texas

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats to these storms. There is also a small risk of tornadoes. Later in the afternoon, the dry line should fire up a line of strong storms. This threat will come in from the west:

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

These storms will move east into the rest of North Texas at the close of the day and into the evening.

CBS News Texas

The hail threat today is high. Large hail (the "hatched" area) is possible.

CBS News Texas

This is going to be another warm and muggy day with lots of cloud cover. Temperatures will peak in the mid-80s. The risk of severe weather increases as the afternoon goes on.

CBS News Texas

The flood threat continues with any of these storms. Flash flooding is a concern across the day and evening:

CBS News Texas

There is a smaller risk of severe weather tomorrow and Saturday as well. The storms will be more scattered, but the threat of large hail and damaging winds will come with any of these storms.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

The holiday weekend has some storm risk on Saturday but hot weather Sunday. The air will be drier on Sunday and Monday as a front comes through, that means the feel-like temperatures will be kept in check.

Here is your 7-day forecast. The storms are back by mid-week:

CBS News Texas