Severe weather alert out for Monday, Tuesday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Lots of visitors in town and lots of weather to deal with. Not a good combination.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

In the best-case scenario on Monday, there will be some breaks in the cloud cover during the eclipse. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with rain possible in our southeast counties. For most of north Texas, the rain and storms hold off until after the eclipse.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

Severe weather is expected by end of day and evening. Two areas are the ones to watch for the initial development, west of the metroplex and southeast of the metroplex.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on, severe weather will be around North Texas for most of the night into the overnight. All types of severe weather are possible. Most of the metroplex is now in an enhanced, Level 3 risk area.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

Large hail, 2" or greater, is possible over all of North Texas.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

Tornadoes are also possible with these storms.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

The severe weather threat increases in coverage on Tuesday along with the potential of flooding rain.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

This could easily become the biggest rain event of the year so far; some areas could see over 3" of rain.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

All this rough weather doesn't leave us alone until Wednesday late at night. Wednesday day could have a wind advisory along with storms and rain. We end the week with some great spring weather that goes in the weekend.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

 

Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

First published on April 7, 2024 / 6:24 PM CDT

