Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of North Texas amid weeks-long dry spell

Another full week of triple-digit weather ahead for North Texas

Another full week of triple-digit weather ahead for North Texas

Another full week of triple-digit weather ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Amid a weeks-long streak of dry heat, North Texas is experiencing some long-awaited stormy weather Wednesday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Plano, Carrollton and Frisco until 9:15 p.m.

Though these storms could bring some much needed rain, they could also produce some cloud-to-ground lightning—which would not be ideal with North Texas' critical fire threat.

Nonetheless, North Texas should be done with any rain by midnight. But there will be similar chances on Thursday night.

Stay weather aware today and every day on our weather page or by watching our 24/7 stream here.