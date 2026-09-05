Seven-vehicle crash in Plano leaves three hospitalized, including a pedestrian, police say

A seven-vehicle crash in Plano left three people hospitalized Saturday after police said an SUV crossed the median, struck a pedestrian, and continued the wrong way before hitting five vehicles stopped at a red light.

Authorities responded around 3:15 p.m. to the crash at East Parker Road and Avenue K, according to the Plano Police Department.

Police said a silver Ford Explorer was speeding east before crossing the center median into the westbound lanes. The Explorer struck a pedestrian standing on the median, throwing the pedestrian into the side of a vehicle traveling east.

The Explorer continued east in the westbound lanes, crossed Avenue K, and slammed into the five vehicles waiting at the red light. Seven vehicles, including the Explorer, were damaged, authorities said.

Plano Police Department

The Explorer driver, the pedestrian, and another motorist were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates when more information becomes available.