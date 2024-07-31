Senior pastor at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship church arrested for prostitution

PLANO – A North Texas pastor has been arrested for charges related to prostitution, according to an arrest affidavit.

In May, Terren Dames, the senior pastor at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship, was arrested for solicitation of prostitution.

Plano police said Dames contacted an undercover police officer who he believed was a prostitute on May 2, agreeing to pay "$150 for full service," or sex.

The undercover police officer gave Dames an address to meet at, and he showed up.

Police said they pulled Dames over at a traffic stop, based on the knowledge that he had just committed a felony. Dames told police he was at the motel meeting a friend.

While Dames was talking to police, he had a medical episode. First responders who evaluated Dames said his vitals were low and he refused to be taken to the hospital.

Dames was released from the scene but his phone was taken as evidence.

The undercover officer Dames was communicating with is part of an operation within the police department that nabs prostitution rings.

Dames was named North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship's senior pastor in 2015, according to the church's website. His biography is no longer on the website.

CBS News Texas has reached out to North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship for comment.

Other North Texas pastors involved in scandals

Gateway Church in Southlake is taking steps to help its congregation move forward after its founder and senior pastor, Robert Morris, resigned over allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl decades ago.

The lead pastor of Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington, Ronnie Goines, turned himself in last week after the Arlington Police Department issued two warrants for his arrest - indecent assault and sexual assault.

Josiah Anthony, the lead pastor of Cross Timbers Church in Argyle, has stepped down, citing mental health issues and alleged inappropriate actions toward church members. The church said he had been "in a prolonged, and sustained season of struggle with his emotional, and mental health, which has been very painful for him, and those around him," the church said in a statement.

