Watch CBS News
Local News

Lead pastor at Argyle church resigns after "inappropriate actions"

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ARGYLE – The lead pastor of a North Texas church has stepped down, citing mental health issues and alleged inappropriate actions toward church members.

Josiah Anthony, the lead pastor of Cross Timbers Church in Argyle, has been "in a prolonged, and sustained season of struggle with his emotional, and mental health, which has been very painful for him, and those around him," the church said in a statement. 

"Throughout this struggle, some of Josiah's decisions, and actions were inappropriate, and hurtful to current, and former members of the CT family, and staff," Cross Timbers Church added.  

Cross Timbers Church said that Anthony's inappropriate actions were not related to "any children, physical or sexual interactions or any illegal activity" to their knowledge.

The church said their team and Anthony mutually agreed to his resignation. They didn't mention their plans to replace Anthony.

Other North Texas pastors involved in scandals

Gateway Church in Southlake is taking steps to help its congregation move forward after its founder and senior pastor, Robert Morris, resigned over allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl decades ago.

The lead pastor of Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington, Ronnie Goines, turned himself in last week after the Arlington Police Department issued two warrants for his arrest – indecent assault and sexual assault. 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.