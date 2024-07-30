Lead pastor at Argyle church resigns after "inappropriate actions"

ARGYLE – The lead pastor of a North Texas church has stepped down, citing mental health issues and alleged inappropriate actions toward church members.

Josiah Anthony, the lead pastor of Cross Timbers Church in Argyle, has been "in a prolonged, and sustained season of struggle with his emotional, and mental health, which has been very painful for him, and those around him," the church said in a statement.

"Throughout this struggle, some of Josiah's decisions, and actions were inappropriate, and hurtful to current, and former members of the CT family, and staff," Cross Timbers Church added.

Cross Timbers Church said that Anthony's inappropriate actions were not related to "any children, physical or sexual interactions or any illegal activity" to their knowledge.

The church said their team and Anthony mutually agreed to his resignation. They didn't mention their plans to replace Anthony.

Other North Texas pastors involved in scandals

Gateway Church in Southlake is taking steps to help its congregation move forward after its founder and senior pastor, Robert Morris, resigned over allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl decades ago.

The lead pastor of Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington, Ronnie Goines, turned himself in last week after the Arlington Police Department issued two warrants for his arrest – indecent assault and sexual assault.