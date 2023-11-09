Security officer leaves gun unattended at Story Elementary School

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Story Elementary School sent out a letter to parents Tuesday after a security officer left his firearm unattended in a bathroom.

In the letter, Principal Claudia Harrison explained that the school security officer left his firearm in a bathroom reserved for teachers and staff. Less than one minute later, a teacher found the firearm and alerted administration, after which an Allen Police Officer who was on campus immediately took the firearm. Harrison said no students accessed the bathroom and everyone was safe.

The letter went on to explain that the security officer was not an Allen ISD employee. He was contracted from local security company L&P Global Security to meet the requirements of Texas' new House Bill 3, which requires all public schools to now have at least one armed security guard at each public campus.

Allen Police Department will not be filing charges against the security officer, but he has been removed from rotation at any Allen ISD school for any security duty in the future.

Harrison ended the letter to parents saying, "I understand this news may be unsettling, but I felt it was vital to share it with you. The safety of your children will always remain my priority, and I believe we can promote a safe environment if we establish open and transparent lines of communication."