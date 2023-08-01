Watch CBS News
Allen ISD holds special meeting on how to comply with armed security mandate

Allen ISD holds special meeting on how to comply with armed security mandate
Allen ISD holds special meeting on how to comply with armed security mandate 01:42

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — After Governor Greg Abbott signed a new law mandating armed security at Texas schools, districts like Allen ISD are figuring out how to comply.

On Monday night, the district hosted a special meeting to address House Bill 3, which requires all public schools to now have at least one armed security guard at each public campus.

Parents like Alissa Wallace, who attended the meeting, said security is top of mind as the new year approaches.

"I mean we're talking about the safety of our kids, of our staff, so I'm very passionate about that," the mom-of-two said.

And the board agreed, unanimously voting to extend a contract with L&P Global Security.

It will receive $15,000 per campus from the state, which amounts to $360,000. They'll need $694,000 total and are exploring ways to make up the difference.   

"Our legislators have determined and our district has determined that the best thing to do is provide that security for our students and staff," Allen ISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Brent Benningfield said.

Allen ISD's contract would run Aug. 10 though the end of the school year. All Texas schools need to be in compliance by Sept. 1. 

First published on July 31, 2023 / 10:44 PM

