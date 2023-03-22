Second man dies following shooting in Dallas' Redbird neighborhood

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A second man has died following a shooting in Dallas' Redbird neighborhood last week.

Around 3:45 p.m. March 17, police responded to two related shooting calls outside a business located in the 7400 block of S. Westmoreland Road.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Jacory Simpson shot inside. He was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a local hospital where he died four days later on March 21.

Another man, identified as 19-year-old Donavon Jones, had already been taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He died from his injuries the day after the shooting.

During their investigation, detectives determined Simpson was in the parking lot when he got into an argument with 20-year-old Taquan Cooks and was subsequently shot.

Police said Simpson then approached Jones in the parking lot and shot him before running inside the building.

Cooks is currently in the Dallas County Jail where he now faces a murder charge.

One day after the shooting, on March 18, police were called to the same location in response to another shooting that wounded four people.

At the scene, officers learned a crowd had gathered for a candlelight vigil when a passenger in a white Chrysler opened fire.

None of the victims' conditions are known at this time and both shootings remain under investigation.