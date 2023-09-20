Second child dies after Ellis County ATV crash

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A second child is dead after an ATV crash in Waxahachie on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 14-year-old Ayden Randle was killed in that crash when the ATV he was in failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Ford Ranger at the intersection of Greathouse Road and Boz Road.

Police say none of the four passengers in the ATV were wearing a seatbelt. They were all aged 16 and younger.

Ayden Randle's 12-year-old brother Wyatt also died in the crash.

At last check, the other two teenagers in the ATV were still in critical condition.

All of the other victims, including the two people in the Ford, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.