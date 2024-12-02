Seasonably cool temperatures, rain chances ahead for North Texas

Monday morning started out cold as North Texans got back to work after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Near-seasonal weather is in store for Monday with a cold morning and a typical sunny December afternoon. High temperatures warm to near average, which is 61 degrees for this time of the year. With the dry air in place today, there will be a gorgeous and sunny sky.

A dry front that is moving through Oklahoma Monday morning passes through North Texas later in the day and will cool temperatures slightly by Tuesday.

Gulf moisture increases Tuesday night into Wednesday with cloud coverage increasing Tuesday night. On Wednesday, southeastern parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex have a better chance for rain.

Another dry cold front will move through North Texas on Thursday and a subtle temperature change will round out the week. There is a lot of uncertainty as far as rain chances are concerned on Friday and through the weekend.

As of Monday morning, the long-range European forecast model shows a decent amount of rain on the way to North Texas but the North American model is considerably drier. Cool temperatures stick around through the end of the week and to start the weekend.

