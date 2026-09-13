Seager homers, Rangers beat Diamondbacks 7-6 for first road series win in 2 months

Corey Seager homered for the fourth time in seven games, Jacob Latz stranded the potential tying run at second base in a shaky ninth inning and the Texas Rangers won their first road series in two months with a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Seager, who had three RBIs, hit his 18th homer, a two-run drive off Eduardo Rodriguez (15-6) over the pool deck in right-center in the first inning. The Rangers took advantage of two Arizona errors to score three runs in the fifth.

Texas had lost eight straight road series before sweeping the final two games in the desert. The Rangers remained two games back of Cleveland for the final AL wild card spot.

Cal Quantrill (9-5) allowed two run and four hits in six-plus innings.

Latz entered with a 7-4 lead and gave up doubles to Nolan Arenado and Tim Tawa starting the ninth. He retired James McCann on a groundout and allowed an RBI double to Jordan Lawler, a drive off the wall in left-center. Tommy Troy struck out, Ketel Marte was intentionally walked and Gabriel Moreno popped out to Seager at shortstop. Latz has converted 29 of 32 save chances, including 24 of his last 25.

Arenado hit a three-run homer and Moreno had a solo shot.

Rodriguez escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.

Justin Foscue reached Arenado's fifth-inning fielding error on a ball that hit something in the infield and caromed off his glove at third. Josh Jung followed with a run-scoring single and another run came in when left fielder Lars Nootbaar misplayed the ball. Brandon Nimmo's bloop RBI single put Texas up 5-1.

Rodriguez allowed six runs — three earned — and eight hits with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Rangers: Start a series Tuesday at Boston, which goes with LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-5, 4.58).

Diamondbacks: RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.00) makes his second start since returning from elbow surgery; he allowed two hits over three scoreless innings at Kansas City on Sept. 8. RHP Sandy Alcantara (13-10, 3.78) starts for the Marlins in Monday night's series opener.