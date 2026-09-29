Savannah Bananas show North Texas why Banana Ball keeps growing

The Savannah Bananas brought their viral brand of baseball to North Texas this weekend, selling out Globe Life Field for three games.

The traveling baseball team is known for its dancing players, unusual rules, wild stunts, and high-energy entertainment.

Banana Ball is designed to make baseball faster, more interactive, and more fun. The games move quickly, the rules are different, and fans never quite know what will happen next.

The team has grown from a small-town baseball league into a nationwide phenomenon, playing to sold-out crowds across the country.

CBS News Texas

In Arlington, the Bananas took on the Texas Tailgaters, one of the team's newest franchises.

For Tailgaters player Paxton Thompson, joining the team came at a turning point in his baseball career.

"I got released by the Rangers, I was unsure what I was going to do ... how I was going to go about what my career was done or if I was going to keep playing," Thompson said.

Thompson said getting the chance to play for the Tailgaters has given him a new opportunity.

"And now to be here and it's like, hey, like we're good. Yeah, I get to play here. It's pretty special," he said.

The entertainment extends beyond the baseball field.

Banana Ball games feature music, dancing, and celebrity appearances, with players regularly interacting with fans throughout the game.

Savannah Banana Max Jung-Golberg even offered a lesson in some of the dance moves players bring to the field.

But the team says Banana Ball is about more than entertainment.

The Savannah Bananas also give back to the communities they visit. In North Texas, that includes the team's "Bananas Foster" program, which honors local foster families.

Texas Tailgaters player Travis Moniot said the program is another way for the team to connect with the community.

"It's another opportunity to really interact and be a part of the Banana Ball culture, while giving back to the Dallas-Fort Worth community is something that I'm super passionate about," Moniot said.

For the thousands of fans who packed Globe Life Field, Banana Ball offered something beyond a traditional baseball game: a chance to laugh, dance, and be part of the experience.