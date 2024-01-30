Safety improvements coming to Fort Worth's West 7th entertainment district

FORT WORTH - The Fort Worth city council approved funding for a variety of programs meant to address safety concerns in the city's entertainment districts, including West 7th, on Tuesday morning.

The West 7th Entertainment District has been in the spotlight after the fatal shooting of a TCU student last fall and a police chase with a suspected drunk driver this past weekend.

West 7th has a variety of restaurants, shops, bars and entertainment options, but the nightlife scene is a particular draw on weekends.

"Anytime you get alcohol involved, it gets a little rowdy," said Bryson Power, who lives in Fort Worth and often goes out to West 7th bars. "But overall, I think they do a really good job of keeping it safe out here."

Council members voted to increase the Crime Control and Prevention District's budget by almost $6 million. About $500,000 of that will go towards several initiatives in West 7th, including a one-year pilot Ambassador program similar to the one in place in downtown Fort Worth.

Ambassadors will patrol the area on weekend evenings to spot trouble.

Another portion of the funds will go towards installing traffic bollards to create one-way traffic out of the West 7th area after bars close for the night.

"It's more so the drivers," said Neal Martinez, who works in the West 7th Entertainment District. "Drivers really need to be safe because this is where the tourists come, this is what they come to see."

Increasing safety on the roads in the area is a big priority for people who live and work in the area right now, especially after a police pursuit Saturday night ended with two pedestrians injured.

"They could get more officers out to secure the area from drunk drivers, make awareness out here, pay attention to the people leaving the bars after hours," said Milton Stone, who says overall he loves West 7th and feels safe bringing his kids out here.

The city council also approved nearly $150,000 in funding for a contract with Safe Night LLC, a consulting firm that specializes in improving public safety for entertainment districts.

Once that contract is finalized, their team will assess the area before making recommendations and providing training to city staff and business owners. It's a 12-month process that likely won't begin until this spring.

Safe Night LLC says its firm has done work in Dallas and is currently reviewing safety initiatives in New York City and Toronto.