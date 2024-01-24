Fort Worth's new plan to make West 7th safer

FORT WORTH - After the tragic fatal shooting of a TCU student last fall, the city of Fort Worth has been working to make the popular West 7th entertainment district safer, like increasing the police presence in the neighborhood. But the city has a new plan to improve the safety of the popular nightlife area.

"It's really nice, it's beautiful but I feel like it does need more safety honestly," said Selena Serrano, who visits the West 7th entertainment district often.

The West 7th entertainment district is known for its' nightlife. But many have concerns about safety in this area, especially after the fatal shooting of a TCU student here last September.

"This entertainment district is actually quite lively late at night, on weekends. And when bars close, it can actually be rather chaotic," said Fernando Costa, an Assistant City Manager for the City of Fort Worth.

That's why the Fort Worth City Council authorized an agreement Tuesday that would begin an ambassador program in the neighborhood. The company known as Block by Block would provide ambassadors who would patrol the neighborhood increasing safety and providing assistance to the public if needed.

"So if they're walking around and they're helping folks to get around and they see something that's not right, they will alert our police officers and the police officers will intervene," said Costa.

The ambassadors would patrol the area late at night on weekends, not enforcing laws but acting as the eyes and ears for the police. The city is hoping the program could start as soon as the spring.

"They'll be able to catch it before it happens before it gets bad," said Serrano, who says

Block by Block ambassadors have been patrolling downtown Fort Worth for years. The city hopes the ambassadors will be well received in the West 7th neighborhood too.

"I think if you talk to anybody downtown, they'll tell you that the ambassadors helped them to feel safe, helped them to feel welcome," said Costa.

The city of Fort Worth says it won't begin the West 7th ambassador program until it receives a petition to create a West 7th Public Improvement District which would fund a variety of services in the Near Westside.