Driver hits two pedestrians, another vehicle in police pursuit

FORT WORTH - A driver was taken into custody Saturday night after a traffic pursuit with Fort Worth Police.

Authorities say they believed the driver was intoxicated but didn't pull over for the traffic stop at University Dr. and Bailey Ave. During the pursuit, the driver hit two pedestrians and another vehicle.

The pedestrians and the occupants of the other vehicle were taken to hospitals. They are all in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.