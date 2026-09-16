Rowlett road to be closed overnight after railcars derail, police say

A road closure is expected overnight in Rowlett after five railcars derailed Wednesday afternoon, forcing traffic in both directions to divert, police said.

Both northbound and southbound Dalrock Road are closed between Chiesa Road and Sunrise Drive after five railcars derailed near Dalrock and Chiesa, according to Rowlett police. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Sunrise Drive. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Chiesa Road.

Police said an earlier reopening may be possible, but nothing has been confirmed.

Residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area.