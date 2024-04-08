Weather Alerts are in effect for North Texas through Tuesday

Watch CBS News
NORTH TEXAS – We've had several severe thunderstorm warnings Monday night, including some for Dallas and Collin counties. The main threats have been quarter size to half-dollar size hail, along with 60+ mph winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Denton County until 9:45 p.m.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1:00 a.m. for central and north central Texas. 

1.png

We're just getting started. More storms are continuing to develop and intensify in Central Texas and move to the north. And there are dryline storms out to the west that are approaching quickly, as well.

weather2.png

Counties to the west (highlighted in pink) are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 11 p.m. Navarro and Henderson counties have been added to the Tornado Watch southeast of DFW. Anderson, Limestone and Freestone counties were under the watch earlier. It's been extended until 1 a.m. The counties highlighted in green are under a Flood Watch through Wednesday morning.

weather3.png

Most of the area is under a level 3 out of 5 "enhanced" risk for severe storms.

weather4.png

There are parts of North Texas that remain under a level 3 "enhanced" risk for Tuesday, as well.

weather5.png

Expect coverage to increase over the next few hours, especially with storms moving up from the south and in from the west.

weather6.png

The threat for severe storms continues past midnight, as dryline storms push in from the west and continue to meet the stormy weather the metro has already been seeing.

weather7.png

We'll have to watch for another heavy round of rain Tuesday morning, especially through midday.

weather8.png
weather9.png

If we see this much activity in the morning, hopefully that would work over the atmosphere and give us a lull in the afternoon Tuesday.

weather10.png

We are looking at several rounds of heavy rain and severe storms over the next few days. While the threat for hail, winds and isolated tornadoes is there tonight and Tuesday, remember the flooding threat only continues to increase with each passing round into Wednesday. A widespread 2-4" of rainfall is forecast with isolated amounts of up to 7" possible (especially the farther east you go).

weather11.png

We all get to dry out and take a beat by Thursday. The pleasant weather continues into the weekend.

