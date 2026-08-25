Ross Fire burns, destroying homes, ranches and historic Scouting camp

Overnight, raging flames cotinued moving through Palo Pinto County, turning the night sky orange and filling the area with smoke as the Ross Fire grew.

As of Tuesday, at 5p.m., fire officials said the Ross Fire is 50,000 acres in size and 8% contained.

"Last night it was just glowing, it had looked like somebody had turned orange lights on," said Cassie Hall, a volunteer with the Graford Volunteer Fire Department.

Rancher Casey Armstrong and his friends and family worked throughout the night and into the day to evacuate hundreds of cattle and horses from restricted areas in Graford. Armstrong said the Ross Fire came within about 150 yards of his home, and while it's safe for now, it has destroyed some of their structures at other ranches.

"It was honestly like a nightmare. It was like a demon coming through there. It was roaring, it was popping, the movement of it," Armstrong said. "We've seen this fire change directions numerous times yesterday. We honestly thought we were going to have some more time. But we're scared."

About 11 miles away, the CBS News Texas chopper captured a home engulfed in flames near the 9000 block of Chick Bend, just off the Brazos River.

Aerial video also shows the damage left behind at Worth Ranch, a well-known kids' Scout camp along the Brazos River in Palo Pinto County.

Worth Ranch

Camp officials said they still don't know the full extent of damage to the property, but confirmed that multiple structures are destroyed. No one was hurt.

"We are very much grieving," said Wendy Shaw, the CEO of the Longhorn Council Scouting America. "And it's going to be hard. So, Worth Ranch has been part of Scouting since — for 97 years. It is a treasure, and we are grieving, you know."

Back in Graford, Hall and other volunteers have turned the Jack Rabbit Corner Store into a makeshift command post, giving fire crews relief before they're back on the front line.

"They take off work, they're volunteers and give up their time and risk their lives for everyone else, so this is just a small thing we can do to say thank you and how much we appreciate them," said Hall.