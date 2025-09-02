Romanian man accused of "cash trapping" ATM scam in North Texas; wanted in two other countries, police say

A Romanian national is facing theft-related charges after allegedly using an ATM scam known as "cash trapping" to steal from victims in North Texas, according to Plano police.

The suspect, identified as Ionut Aurel Iova, is accused of installing devices that blocked cash from dispensing during withdrawals.

Authorities say he returned later to retrieve the trapped money, leaving victims, including an elderly person, to assume the ATM had simply malfunctioned.

"Believing the ATM is malfunctioning, victims typically leave to report the issue or find a different ATM," Plano police said in a news release Tuesday. "The criminals then return to remove the blocking device and collect the trapped currency."

Surveillance captured alleged theft

Iova allegedly targeted machines in Plano, specifically at a financial institution on Preston Road, in July.

"Surveillance cameras captured the suspect installing the device, customers experiencing having their cash trapped, and the suspect returning to remove the device to steal the trapped currency," police said.

He was arrested during a Texas Department of Public Safety traffic stop in Houston. Two other adult males were also detained, police said.

International warrants and drug charges

Authorities say Iova is also wanted in Maryland and Canada for similar offenses, and in Hungary on drug charges.

Police offer prevention tips

Meanwhile, Plano police shared prevention tips to help residents avoid ATM scams. They urged users to inspect machines for unusual devices, cover their PIN during transactions, and report any suspicious activity immediately.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.