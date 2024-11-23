Rollercoaster temps, dry pattern and a cool-down to end week in North Texas

Warm weather gives way to cooler Thanksgiving in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS -- It was another above-average day across NTX today under lots of sunshine and a breezy SE wind. The great weather was perfect for North Texans to be out and about.

The average high this time of the year is 64 degrees and our high temperature was 11 degrees above average Saturday. This makes the 19th day of above-average temps this month.

The calendar will tack on another warm day today with a high-temperature warming to near 80 degrees Sunday on SSW winds near 15-25 mph.

The winds will gust to near 30 -35 mph as an area of Low pressure develops to the NW tomorrow.

Monday looks to be the first of several fronts this week. I am First Alerting you to a cold front moving through NTX on Monday dropping our temps to the upper 50s by the afternoon. Monday morning's temps will be warmer than the afternoon.

However, the cool-down is short-lived as we have a warm front lifting through NXT Tuesday to Wednesday which allows our high temps to warm back into the mid to upper 70s.

While the day before Thanksgiving looks to be warm and breezy, the Thanksgiving holiday looks to be cooler, cloudy and breezy. A cold front moves through Thanksgiving morning and our afternoon temps will hold in the upper 50s.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place Friday for a potential widespread freeze Friday morning and then the coolest day we've seen since Feb. 29. We will see how the forecast pans out but I wanted to First Alert you to the cold morning for Black Friday shopping.

After a few cold fronts this week and the roller coaster ride of temps, the cool air looks to stick around through the weekend and into next week.

Keep all the wardrobes handy this week and keep switching back and forth from the A/C to the heat.