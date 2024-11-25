Rollercoaster ride of temperatures ushers North Texas into Thanksgiving

NORTH TEXAS – A cold front that moved through North Texas Monday morning dropped temperatures into the 40s in some spots and left afternoon temperatures nearly 25 degrees colder than on Sunday.

The cold air continues moving into North Texas on Monday along with cloud cover. There will be a little bit of sunshine returning Monday afternoon which will try to warm temperatures back into the mid to low 50s.

CBS News Texas

Monday's temperatures are still quite a difference compared to Sunday's high temperature of 80 degrees.

Tuesday looks to be seasonal with high temperatures into the lower 60s with mostly sunny to sunny skies. A surface southerly flow returns to the forecast as a warm front lifts through the Southern Plains.

As a result, Wednesday will be warm and breezy ahead of the next cold front that moves through North Texas on Wednesday afternoon/evening. The front drops temperatures into the 50s for Thanksgiving afternoon with a breezy north wind.

CBS News Texas First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday mainly for the morning hours with the potential of a widespread freeze.

The cool air looks to stick around as North Texas rounds out the weekend and the month of November. The coats and fall outfits are on tap for Thanksgiving and most of next week.

