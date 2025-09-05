Rockwall ISD student receives free Super Bowl tickets after promoting heart health

A Rockwall ISD student and her family got quite the surprise during a school assembly on Friday at Pullen Elementary School, in front of hundreds of fellow students.

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy, along with the NFL Foundation and the American Heart Association, presented student Chelsie Wood with tickets to the Super Bowl. The game will kick off Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

"My favorite football team is the Cowboys. I don't know how I feel about the Super Bowl because I've never been, but I'm really excited about it," Wood said.

Recognized for CPR training

The gift comes in recognition of Wood learning hands-only CPR last year through the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge while she attended Celia Hays Elementary School. She also remains dedicated to promoting the importance of heart health.

A personal connection to heart health

This mission is personal for Wood. Her uncle died from a heart attack, and her father has a defibrillator.