Ridgmar Mall site to become nearly 1 million‑square‑foot logistics hub in Fort Worth, developers say

Long‑vacant Ridgmar Mall will be redeveloped into a six‑building, 930,960‑square‑foot logistics hub on the city's west side, the developers announced.

RAMROCK Real Estate said it purchased the site at the northeast corner of Interstate 30 and State Highway 183, citing its proximity to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth as a strategic advantage. The project, called Ridgmar 30 Logistics Crossing, will serve as a center for receiving, organizing, and distributing products.

KBC Advisors and Lincoln Property Company are partnering with RAMROCK on planning, leasing, and development.

The announcement follows more than two years of discussions with elected officials and community leaders. The company said feedback during that period was strongly supportive.

"Our collective teams are excited to partner with the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County to revitalize this blighted site, which was once a vibrant hub of social and economic activity in the community," said Tony Creme, partner at KBC Advisors Texas.

Lincoln Property Company said the project's location, size, and market demand make it a premier logistics opportunity.

"Ridgmar Logistics Crossing represents an exceptional opportunity to deliver institutional-quality logistics space in one of Fort Worth's most strategic locations," said Tom Kuhlmann, executive vice president of industrial for Lincoln Property Company. "The combination of location, scale, and market demand positions this project to become a premier logistics destination that will serve North Texas for decades."

The redevelopment is expected to attract investment, create jobs, and support long‑term economic growth, according to the developers.

Construction timelines, leasing details, and tenant announcements will be released as planning progresses.

RAMROCK, based in Dallas, manages a portfolio valued at more than $2 billion across major U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Austin, Brooklyn, Baton Rouge, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and New York.

KBC Advisors, headquartered in Seattle, is a full‑service industrial real estate advisory firm with 16 offices and more than 230 team members serving major U.S. markets.

Lincoln Property Company, one of the largest private real estate firms in the U.S., operates a fully integrated platform across multiple asset types and manages more than 720 million square feet globally.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.