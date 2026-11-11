Richardson ISD explores new microschools as families seek more flexible learning options

Richardson ISD is considering two new microschools that combine traditional classroom instruction and learning from home to expand options for families and remain competitive in a growing school-choice landscape.

The district's executive director of instructional technology and innovation presented the concepts to the school board last month, saying parents are increasingly asking for more flexible educational models. Officials hope the programs could help attract new students, retain current families and even bring students back to the district.

What is a microschool?

According to Richardson ISD's presentation, microschools are designed to be small, personalized learning communities that emphasize hands-on, project-based instruction. Students would still be required to meet Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards and state accountability requirements.

Two proposed microschools

The first proposed microschool, The Studio, would serve students in 4th and 5th grade.

The hybrid model would have students attend classes on campus three days a week and learn from home two days a week. Teachers would continue working on campus five days a week, and students would be able to finish their school day once their required at-home work is completed.

The second proposal, Lumen Academy, would be a screen-free microschool serving kindergarten and 1st grade students. The program would focus on real-world exploration and classical literature, including fairy tales, myths and legends. The proposed daily schedule would also incorporate arts instruction, such as piano, and life skills, including table manners.

Budget impact

The district is currently operating with a budget deficit, but Superintendent Tabitha Branum told trustees the infrastructure needed is already in place.

"The platforms for The Studio are in place," Branum said during the October 29 board meeting. "They have to be customized and designed, but the infrastructure is there."

School board member Megan Timme said the goal is to provide families with more options.

"It's about finding the right fit for your kid to thrive," Timme said. "Not every kid is made for a traditional environment, so having options and allowing parents to find the environment that allows their child to thrive is very important."

What's next?

District leaders are still working through several details including campus locations and curriculum design. If approved, Richardson ISD hopes to launch the microschools for the 2027-28 school year.

Students would have to live within Richardson ISD boundaries and be selected through an application process.

The proposal is expected to return to the board for further discussion or a possible vote in December or January.