Richardson high school teacher arrested on felony child solicitation charge, police say

A Richardson Berkner High School teacher has been arrested on a felony charge of online solicitation of a minor, police said.

Michael Ralph Fouse, 41, was arrested without incident at his home on Friday and charged with the third-degree felony, according to the Richardson Police Department.

Police began investigating Fouse Aug. 20 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"Detectives are working closely with Richardson ISD to gather additional information and further their investigation," Richardson police said in a news release.

Michael Ralph Fouse, 41 Richardson Police Department

According to the Richardson Independent School District, Fouse was immediately placed on administrative leave.

"The district will continue to cooperate fully with the Richardson Police Department as it conducts its criminal investigation," the district said in a statement. "RISD will take all appropriate and necessary action based on the findings of these investigations.

"Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation and a personnel matter, we are limited in the information we can share at this time. Our commitment remains clear: We will take every appropriate step to protect the safety and well-being of our students."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Richardson police at (972) 744-4893.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.