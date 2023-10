Reward now $35k for info on hit-and-run that killed Arlington officer The reward for information in the hit and run that killed Officer Darren McMichael jumped to $35,000. Heart HVAC has added $10,000 to North Texas Crime Stoppers original reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Oak Farms Dairy already donated $15,000, and an anonymous donor added $5,000. To be eligible for the reward anyone with information must call Crime Stoppers at (877) 373-8477.