Reunion Tower lights up Dallas for FIFA World Cup

If you want to get into the FIFA spirit, all you have to do is look up.

Dallas' Reunion Tower unveiled a new series of FIFA‑themed light shows Thursday night, kicking off a monthlong celebration as North Texas prepares to host nine FIFA World Cup matches at AT&T Stadium.

The displays are the work of Scott Ingham, who has spent the last four months designing graphics that will transform one of Dallas' most recognizable landmarks into a tribute to the world's biggest sporting event.

"That's where the magic happens," Ingham said from the control room where he programs the tower's displays.

While most people see Reunion Tower as part of the Dallas skyline, Ingham sees hundreds of lights and millions of possibilities.

Bringing soccer energy to Dallas

Throughout the tournament, the tower will display FIFA graphics, soccer‑inspired animations, and, on match days at AT&T Stadium, the flags of the competing nations. Special displays are also planned whenever Team USA takes the pitch.

"The idea is that we can put Japan and Argentina and put their flag up and show it up," Ingham said. "And so we can kind of maybe generate a little bit of excitement that way for the match."

The displays are powered by a lighting system installed last year, representing one of the most advanced upgrades in Reunion Tower's history.

"It is fun because we can do more," Ingham said.

Years of planning behind upgrades

The project took years of planning and included about 13 prototypes before the final system was selected.

"We designed them, built them ... and then we shipped the lights here, installed them," he said.

The upgraded system features nearly nine miles of wiring. The fixtures themselves are also significantly lighter than their predecessors.

"The new one is half the weight and twice the size," Ingham said.

The last major lighting upgrade at Reunion Tower came in 2012. The new technology allows for smoother animations, expanded color capabilities, and more detailed displays.

FIFA accelerates the transformation

Reunion Tower Vice President of Operations Shawn Miller said FIFA helped accelerate the project.

"We see guests from all corners of the earth every day, every month," Miller said. "So with FIFA on the books, nine matches, we really, really wanted to show what Dallas is all about."

Miller said visitors can expect to see nearly two dozen FIFA‑themed shows throughout the tournament.

"You'll know when the tournament's kicking off. You'll know when there's a match," Miller said. "When the U.S. team's playing, I would imagine you'll see upwards to a dozen and a half, two dozen shows throughout the tournament."

For Dallas, the displays represent more than entertainment. As the city prepares to welcome visitors from around the globe, Reunion Tower's lights have become another way to say: Welcome to North Texas.

June schedule of light shows

Reunion Tower FIFA Light Show Schedule

June 11: World Cup Kickoff

June 12: USA World Cup Game

June 14: Flag Day / Dallas World Cup Game: Netherlands vs. Japan

June 17: Dallas World Cup Game: England vs. Croatia

June 18: Red for the RedBall Project in partnership with the Dallas Arts District

June 19: USA World Cup Game

June 21: Father's Day

June 22: Dallas World Cup Game: Argentina vs. Austria

June 25: Dallas World Cup Game: Japan vs. Sweden and USA World Cup Game

June 27: Dallas World Cup Game: Jordan vs. Argentina June 30: Dallas World Cup Game

Additional June light shows include Pride‑themed displays on June 5, June 6 and June 7.

Events planned on the Geo‑Deck

Reunion Tower is also hosting a series of events throughout June, many of which are included with general admission to the Geo‑Deck.

Upcoming activities include Lotería nights, silent discos, family programming, music bingo, painting classes, fitness events and special appearances from local guests.

A full list of events, ticket information, and the latest schedule updates can be found on Reunion Tower's website.