Rescue underway after worker falls 30-40 feet into a hole at a Lewisville lift station, officials say

A rescue operation is underway in Lewisville after a contract worker reportedly fell into a hole just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday at a lift station, officials said.

The man was installing a new tank at a lift station in the 600 block of Holfords Prairie Road when he fell 30-40 feet into the hole, officials said. The man suffered injuries to an arm and a leg, but they are not considered life-threatening, according to the City of Lewisville, and he has been conscious and talking throughout the rescue process.

The Lewisville Fire Department is on the scene, where crews are conducting a rope rescue to bring the man to the surface. The city said the man will be taken by helicopter as a precaution because it has been a prolonged incident.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.