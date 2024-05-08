Rashee Rice under investigation for alleged assault at Dallas nightclub

DALLAS — A star receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs may be in trouble with the law again in Dallas.

CBS News Texas learned that Rashee Rice is under investigation for an alleged assault this week inside a Dallas nightclub.

A police report says it happened inside the Lit Kitchen and Lounge on North Harwood Street on Monday around 2:30 a.m.

Police were called after someone reported being assaulted.

DPD has not confirmed Rice is a person of interest and no charge has been filed.

The alleged victim did receive treatment at a hospital for what the report refers to as non-life-threatening injuries.

Rice is already facing multiple felony charges for his role in a multi-car wreck on Central Expressway back in March that left several people injured.

Rice is accused of causing the accident and fleeing the scene.