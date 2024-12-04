Watch CBS News
Rainy Wednesday ahead for North Texas

By Julia Falcon, Scott Padgett

Scattered showers spread across North Texas with lows in the 50s
NORTH TEXAS – CBS News Texas First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday due to a rainy morning. 

The rain won't last all day long, but coverage will increase heading into the afternoon.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, there were scattered showers and pockets of moderate rain across North Texas including Denton and Collin counties and parts of Tarrant and Parker counties. Temperatures are at 52 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport with winds moving 5 mph to 10 mph.

Sub-severe storms are in the forecast, but severe weather isn't expected.

As it gets closer to 12 p.m. Wednesday, rain chances increase to 50% to 60% then decrease heading into the evening.

A partly cloudy and cooler Thursday is in store for North Texas with a high of 56 degrees and winds up to 15 mph. Friday will be sunnier and much cooler with a high of 49 degrees before rain chances return.

Keep the umbrella around the rest of the week – scattered showers and cool weather stick around through the weekend but the start of next week is looking sunny.

