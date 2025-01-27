Watch CBS News
Rain returns to North Texas this week, bringing flood chances

By Scott Padgett

Cloudy week ahead in North Texas
Monday started off cold across North Texas with sunny skies.

Temperatures Monday morning ranged from the mid-20s in the northwestern sides of Dallas-Fort Worth to the lower 40s in the southeastern sides. 

Cloud coverage will increase later on Monday ahead of the low pressure currently in Southern California. Expect more cloud cover on Tuesday along with better rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday.

CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday due to widespread rain on the way and some stronger storms. 

As of Monday, severe storm chances for Wednesday and Thursday do not appear likely. The largest threat is flooding with several inches of rain likely.

Some spots of North Texas could see anywhere between 1"-3" of rain with some isolated spots near 4"-5" between Tuesday evening and Thursday.

Once the low pressure system moves out, there is a lot of sunshine in the forecast and the first weekend of February looks to be nice with highs warming close to 70 degrees.

