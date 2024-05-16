Heavy rainfall increases flood chances in North Texas Thursday

NORTH TEXAS – Good Thursday morning! Grab the rain gear as you head out the door, CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued a weather alert for today.

A few showers and storms are ongoing this morning, but the heaviest rain arrives closer to 9-10 a.m.

Temperatures today will slowly fall into the low 70s and upper 60s.

The weather alert has been issued for a line of storms that will push through North Texas starting mid-morning.

Flooding is the main threat, but hail to the size of quarters and 60 mph wind gusts are possible as well.

Storms will arrive in our western counties around 9am and continue tracking east into the afternoon hours.

It will be wet and stormy for some kids heading home and the evening drive will likely be impacted as well.

The severe risk is greatest south of I-20 which has been upgraded to a level 3, enhanced risk.

The flood watch has been expanded to include all of the Metroplex through Friday morning.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1"-3" are likely with some locations picking up 5"+.

Please remember to turn around, don't drown. Don't drive through water-covered roadways.

While a few showers and storms are possible Friday, most areas will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.

The sunshine and heat are back this weekend, with highs in the 90s as high pressure builds in.

Our stretch of 90 degree days will continue into the middle of next week with storm chances returning Tuesday evening as a front stalls out along the Red River.

