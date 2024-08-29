Rain chances continue to increase across North Texas ahead of Labor Day

NORTH TEXAS – Thursday morning, a coastal trough near the upper Texas coast continued to bring in clouds to parts of North Texas, as well as a few showers.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with rain chances and a few isolated storms to sit around 20% to 30%. The higher chances are in the southeast side of North Texas, which is closer to the trough.

Severe weather isn't expected but there could be some storms with heavy downpours, lightning and possible winds gusting to near 50 mph. Rain coverage increases after Thursday into the holiday weekend. It won't be a complete washout but there will be rounds of rain and storms in the forecast each day with the highest coverage on Sunday and Monday.

The weather alerts remain in place from the First Alert Weather team for the scattered showers and storms through Labor Day weekend. While severe weather isn't expected, North Texans need to be aware and prepared for the potential of storms while celebrating the holiday.

Many Texans will hit the roads Thursday and there will be better rain chances along the Texas coast for those who are heading southeast.

The upper Texas coast trough coupled with a weak cold front that stalls over North Texas is the reason rain chances increase through the holiday weekend. There will be times when it isn't raining but don't expect a sunny end to the holiday weekend.

Cloud cover coupled with rain will make high temperatures on Labor Day only in the mid-80s and the cooler-than-average temperatures will stick around into the following week.

