Qatar to donate a jumbo jet for Trump's exclusive use as a presidential plane, sources say

Washington — The royal family of Qatar is donating a jumbo jet for President Trump's exclusive use as a presidential plane, sources told CBS News.

ABC News first reported the gift, which comes as Mr. Trump heads to Qatar as part of his first international trip of his second term.

But the plane, a 747-8, won't be ready to serve as Air Force One quite yet, and Mr. Trump won't be using it to fly back to the U.S. from the Middle East. The plane needs to be checked for security and spying devices before it is accepted, one of the sources told CBS News.

The plane will be donated to the future Trump presidential library shortly before he leaves office.

Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's Media Attaché to the U.S., confirmed to CBS News that the possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense, but the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made.

But Al-Ansar said reports that the plane will be gifted during this trip are "inaccurate."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Sunday that "any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. President Trump's Administration is committed to full transparency."

Qatar has also offered to donate a plane to the Department of Defense, but the gift will not be donated or accepted during this trip to Qatar, a U.S. official said.

Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York confirmed to CBS News that he sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office urging an investigation into the Trump administration accepting a plane as a gift.

"With an estimated value of $400 million, the aerial palace would constitute the most valuable gift ever conferred on a President by a foreign government," he wrote.

Torres asked for an "immediate ethics review of the Qatari gift" and "a formal advisory opinion on whether the gift violates federal ethics regulations and the Emoluments Clause."

The president is departing Monday on his first major foreign trip of his second term, set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on the four-day visit.

Leavitt said Friday that the trip will focus on "strengthening ties between our nations," citing Mr. Trump's first trip in 2017 to the Middle East, where he "introduced his bold peace-through-strength foreign policy strategy."

"Now, eight years later, President Trump will return to re-emphasize his continued vision for a proud, prosperous and successful Middle East, where the United States and Middle Eastern nations are in cooperative relationships, and where extremism is defeated in place of commerce and cultural exchanges," Leavitt said.

