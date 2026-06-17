Wylie woman and Dallas man charged in fentanyl‑poisoning murder of Prosper resident, authorities say

Police have arrested two alleged North Texas fentanyl suppliers and charged them with murder in the January fentanyl‑poisoning death of a Prosper man after a months‑long investigation.

Authorities say the charges against Joey Jimenez, 32, of Dallas, and Jessica Shirey, 30, of Wylie, mark one of the latest uses of Texas' strengthened fentanyl murder law.

Under current Texas law, which took effect Sept. 1, 2023, the knowing delivery of fentanyl resulting in death can lead to a first‑degree felony murder charge without requiring proof of intent to kill.

Investigation into January death

Joey Jimenez, 32, of Dallas

According to the Prosper Police Department, officers found the man dead after responding to a Jan. 31 overdose call in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.

Detectives determined the victim died from ingesting a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to police.

Shirey, who investigators determined provided the fentanyl that resulted in the death, was charged with murder on May 2. Jimenez, who detectives said supplied Shirey with the drug, was charged with murder on June 11.

Police emphasize accountability

Jessica Shirey, 30, of Wylie

Interim Prosper Police Chief Ken Myers said the department remains committed to aggressively pursuing fentanyl cases and holding distributors accountable.

"Our hearts remain with the victim's family and loved ones as they continue to cope with this tragic loss," Myers said. "Fentanyl continues to devastate families and communities, and even a small amount can be deadly… Those who choose to distribute fentanyl should understand that this conduct will not be tolerated in our community."

Community urged to report activity

Authorities are encouraging residents to report information on fentanyl distribution or possession to help prevent future overdose deaths.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.