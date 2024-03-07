Pro-Palestine protesters arrested outside North Texas defense company

GARLAND - Nearly two dozen protesters were arrested after a pro-Palestine rally in Garland Thursday.

The group blocked traffic, held up banners and chanted outside the General Dynamics facility early in the morning.

They say they were protesting the plant's manufacturing of munitions used by the Israeli military in Gaza.

Protesters blocked entrances to the facility, preventing employees from leaving or arriving at the location and used vehicles to block both the northbound and southbound lanes of North Glenbrook Drive, according to Garland PD.

Garland police said officers tried negotiating with the protesters to get them to move out of the street, but when that did not work, about 23 protesters were arrested and their cars were towed.

They face charges of obstructing a roadway and criminal trespassing.

Garland PD says they remain "Committed to facilitating peaceful demonstrations while ensuring the safety and mobility of the public."

We also reached out to General Dynamics and are waiting to hear back.