Dallas City Council to consider controversial Preston Hollow redevelopment, hear public comment

The Dallas City Council will consider a controversial development project on Tuesday, with members set to hear public comment over the proposal that has become a source of tension in the Preston Hollow community.

Developers want to transform a more than seven-acre shopping center on the southwest corner of Preston Road and Royal Lane that was decimated by a 2019 tornado, proposing an $800 million redevelopment with high-rise buildings. But surveys of neighborhood residents find the majority oppose it due to concerns over traffic, construction and what they say would be an eyesore of a tower on sightlines.

However, city staff and the city Plan and Zoning Commission have recommended City Council approve the project.

Current zoning for the area allows for buildings up to 54 feet. The developers are asking for a zoning change to allow a 240-foot hotel and condominium, a 210-foot apartment complex and 190-foot office tower.

This debate has been playing out for months now, with Preston Hollow neighbors even forming a coalition to recall their local councilmember, Gay Willis, if the project wasn't delayed.

In response, Willis said she intended to seek a delay on the project because of traffic concerns.

"Additional traffic improvements will reduce wait times at the lights and ensure an improved flow of vehicles. I am pushing for a solution that extends beyond the immediate intersection and encompasses more of the east and westbound traffic to make a greater overall impact on traffic flow," she said in a statement.

CBS News Texas has confirmed the developer did reduce the proposed height of the tallest tower from the original 299 feet tall, but it is unclear if that's enough to alleviate residents' concerns.

In a statement, developer Leland Burke said, "We were grateful for the resounding support for our current plan from the Dallas Plan Commission and we have continued to meet with neighbors about the merits of our project. We remain committed to working with the neighborhood on collaborative solutions. Councilwoman Willis has been a tough negotiator, challenging us to work with the City of Dallas transportation department to identify and fund meaningful traffic enhancements. We are firmly committed to Preston Hollow, this project and the City of Dallas."