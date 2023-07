NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - With a Powerball jackpot of $1 billion, one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history, the winning numbers were drawn at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The winning numbers are: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and Powerball 24.

If no one hits the Wednesday night jackpot, Saturday's Powerball game will likely top $1.2 billion.