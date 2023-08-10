About 600,000 gallons of potentially impacted water pumped out of creeks after Sherwin-Williams explosion

Sherwin-Williams plant fire cleanup could take weeks, Garland Fire Department says

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – As a result of the explosion and fire at the Sherwin-Williams paint plant on Aug. 7, about 600,000 gallons of water have been pumped out of surrounding creeks.

The City of Garland says that they, along with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Environmental Protection Agency and Sherwin-Williams, are working non-stop to remove fire water runoff and foam retardant from surrounding creeks.

Officials say 27 tanks have been filled with the potentially impacted water. They expect 23 more tanks to be filled over the next few days.

The impacted creeks span about 17.4 miles, running from the intersection of Shiloh and Miller Roads and extending to the East Fork Trinity River.

Dead fish have been observed at the impacted creeks.

The map indicates the impacted creeks that the public should avoid while contaminant testing and cleanup activities continue. The cause of the fire is still under investigation with Garland Fire remaining onsite.

So far, officials say that air quality and water and sanitation systems haven't been impacted by the fire.

It's still unclear what caused the explosion.

If you are feeling unwell and believe that it's a result of contact with an impacted creek, you can call 1-800-222-1222 for guidance 24/7.