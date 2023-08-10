Sherwin-Williams plant fire cleanup could take weeks, Garland Fire Department says

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Garland Fire Department says cleanup from the Sherwin-Williams plant fire is expected to take weeks.

Currently, efforts are being focused on the surrounding creeks, and nearby homeowners are voicing their concerns about the overall environmental impact.

For Holly Huertas, she's concerned about what's in the water.

"It's definitely infuriating to me that something like this could happen," she said. "The repercussions of something like this happening, I don't even think we understand."

The fire department says as they contained the plant fire Monday, foam retardant entered storm drains and nearby creeks.

"I think the initial concern was whether there was anything from the plant itself," resident Fran Olson said. "Whether the emulsions and stuff made it to the creek or whether it's just fire suppressant stuff."

The city, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are all working to remediate any issues.

Officials say a dam has been built and water is being pumped out of the impacted creeks to mitigate the spread of potential contaminants.

And as cleanup and testing continues, they're asking residents to stay away from the creeks, where dead fish have been observed.

"I think there's a little bit of concern for the fish and wildlife," Olson said. "Birds and cats that wander around there. Until we're sure it's been cleaned up and there's no danger...I wouldn't let my kids or grandkids play down there."

Air quality, as well as water and sanitation systems, are being observed. So far, city officials say it appears they haven't been affected by what's happening.

The EPA has since activated the Poison Control System for this incident. If you're not feeling well and believe it's because of the plant fire, you can call 1-800-222-1222.