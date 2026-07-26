Popsicle Dash Dallas organizers host run with extra heat precautions in place

The Popsicle Dash Dallas came in hot with 5K and 10K races, plus a 1K kids and family race. It's part of the Summer Dash Series, and organizers are taking steps to keep runners cool as they melt miles.

The pavement at Bachman Lake Park is hot, but runner Sebastian Carrasco kept his cool by winning the 5K race.

"I love it. I've been doing it [running] for seven years now," Carrasco said.

Getting an early start is one of the ways he says he stays safe.

"I run between 6 and 7 [in the morning]. I get up, and then I'm up there finishing my run up by 8 at the latest," Carrasco said. "I avoid the sun and avoid the heat."

Philadelphia native Nathan Mirin won the 10K race.

"It's hot. It's really hot here," Mirin said. "It's usually not hotter than 90 or 95 degrees at home."

He said he drinks lots of water and electrolytes before lacing up his sneakers.

"I try to run where there's a lot of shade and make sure that there's plenty of water fountains in the area," Mirin said. "Overall, just don't push yourself too hard because the last thing you want to do is get heatstroke, and that'll put your progress away."

Fernando Figueroa enjoyed his race, running with his mom's Maltipoo in a stroller.

"He's like my nephew," Figueroa said.

Not only is the three-year-old pup styling, but he's keeping his cool.

"He has his Hawaiian shirts for summer and sweaters for the winter," Figueroa said. "We're always in the house. I put him in A/C and give him water."

This event is called the Popsicle Dash because popsicles are one of summer's cold treats. Lonestar Running Company co-founder Randi Schooley said all 400 runners got one and are encouraged to stay cool in the blazing summer heat.

"We put extra precautions in place by putting extra electrolytes and water out on the course. We have more water stops, and we're starting a little bit earlier than normal. We're asking you to get up with the sunrise," Schooley said.

Schooley asked runners to slow down and walk if they didn't feel well.

"We're asking them to stop at their closest water station. Tell a friend," Schooley said. "We also have Dallas Fire-Rescue out on ATVs and bikes on the course, constantly keeping track of all of our runners today."

It's precautions runners can expect to see again when the Watermelon Dash kicks off on Sunday, August 23.