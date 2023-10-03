Police searching for Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, last seen Sept. 27 in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are looking for a missing woman from Dallas.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, 24. Dallas Police Department

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, 24, was last seen leaving her residence on Stark Road in Dallas the evening of Sept. 27.

Her vehicle, a white Buick Lacrosse, was found abandoned in the area of IH-20 and Lawson Road the morning of Sept. 28.

Police say no contact has been made with Olascoaga.

If anyone has information about Olascoaga or her location, contact Dallas police at 214-744-4444.