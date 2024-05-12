Watch CBS News
Local News

Police release image of suspect in early morning Dallas fatal shooting

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS – Dallas police are asking for help locating a suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man.

The Dallas Police Department released an image Sunday of a suspect who authorities believe shot and killed Oliver Bradley.

suspect.png

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of S. Hampton Road, police said.

Anyone with information should call Det. Aaron Tobkin at (214) 347-1542 or email aaron.tobkin@dallaspolice.gov.

 CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a longtime journalist who has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

First published on May 12, 2024 / 12:46 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.