Police release image of suspect in early morning Dallas fatal shooting

DALLAS – Dallas police are asking for help locating a suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man.

The Dallas Police Department released an image Sunday of a suspect who authorities believe shot and killed Oliver Bradley.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of S. Hampton Road, police said.

Anyone with information should call Det. Aaron Tobkin at (214) 347-1542 or email aaron.tobkin@dallaspolice.gov.

