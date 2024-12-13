Video shows police catching kidnapping suspect after high-speed chase in North Texas

TARRANT COUNTY – A man with a record of domestic violence charges is in the Tarrant County Jail after a high-speed chase with officers of two North Texas police departments.

On Friday morning, a woman called 911 reporting that she had escaped from a white Dodge Caravan in a Walmart parking lot after being held against her will for the last four days. As officers from the Westworth Village and White Settlement police departments responded, the van sped away, according to a news release from White Settlement PD.

Dashcam video shows officers chasing the suspect van with a Wisconsin license plate until it crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Alta Mere Drive and Camp Bowie West Boulevard in Fort Worth. The suspect then got out and ran. Officers caught up to him and body camera video shows a White Settlement officer using a Taser gun to subdue him.

White Settlement PD identified the suspect as 52-year-old Reginald Jameson. He was taken to the Tarrant County Jail on five charges, including kidnapping and strangulation. Police said there was also a felony warrant out for Jameson from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Wisconsin court records showed a man of the same name and age was on probation after a plea deal on domestic violence charges stemming from a 2022 incident. His last known address is listed in Minneapolis.

White Settlement PD said the victim is safe as Westworth Village PD continues its investigation into the alleged kidnapping.