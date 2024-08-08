Police chase, standoff closes multiple highways in North Texas

FORT WORTH — A police chase ended when the suspect stopped at a major Fort Worth interchange and refused to get out of the vehicle, resulting in a standoff Thursday night.

Police are attempting to negotiate with the suspect to surrender.

Both North Freeway northbound and southbound and Northeast Loop 820 westbound and eastbound are closed, the Fort Worth Police Department said. Cars are seen on TXDOT reversing on the highways.

MedStar has two units on the scene.

This is the second time this week a suspect has stopped on a highway and refused to get out of their vehicle. A police standoff with a woman shut down a North Texas highway Sunday afternoon until a SWAT team fired tear gas into her vehicle.

This is a developing story.