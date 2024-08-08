Watch CBS News
Local News

Police chase, standoff closes multiple highways in North Texas

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH — A police chase ended when the suspect stopped at a major Fort Worth interchange and refused to get out of the vehicle, resulting in a standoff Thursday night.

Police are attempting to negotiate with the suspect to surrender.  

thumbnail-image001.jpg

Both North Freeway northbound and southbound and Northeast Loop 820 westbound and eastbound are closed, the Fort Worth Police Department said. Cars are seen on TXDOT reversing on the highways.

MedStar has two units on the scene. 

This is the second time this week a suspect has stopped on a highway and refused to get out of their vehicle. A police standoff with a woman shut down a North Texas highway Sunday afternoon until a SWAT team fired tear gas into her vehicle.

CBS News Texas has a crew headed to the area.    

This is a developing story.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.