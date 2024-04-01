Police chase ends in crash in Dallas

Police chase ends in crash on I-30

DALLAS – A police chase has ended in a crash on I-30.

The chase started near Downtown Dallas and ended near Jim Miller Road. It lasted for almost an hour Monday morning.

CBS News Texas crews are at the scene, showing multiple police units present.

Search efforts are currently underway on Samuel Boulevard for suspects who ran from the scene, CBS News Texas' Lauren Crawford reports.

The I-30 frontage road between Jim Miller Road and Saint Francis Avenue remains closed.

This story is developing.