Watch CBS News
Local News

Police chase ends in crash in Dallas

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Police chase ends in crash on I-30
Police chase ends in crash on I-30 00:54

DALLAS – A police chase has ended in a crash on I-30.

The chase started near Downtown Dallas and ended near Jim Miller Road. It lasted for almost an hour Monday morning.

CBS News Texas crews are at the scene, showing multiple police units present.

Search efforts are currently underway on Samuel Boulevard for suspects who ran from the scene, CBS News Texas' Lauren Crawford reports.

The I-30 frontage road between Jim Miller Road and Saint Francis Avenue remains closed.

This story is developing.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 6:29 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.