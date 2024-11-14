Police chase ends in arrest after Uber driver robbed at gunpoint in North Texas

ROYSE CITY – A man is in custody after police say he robbed an Uber driver at gunpoint, stole her vehicle, and led authorities on a chase that ended with his capture after he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Cory Jamal Redic, 20, of Hunt County, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, according to the Royse City Police Department.

The incident was first reported at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Royse City police, the Uber driver picked up Redic at a business in Addison in her 2020 Hyundai Tucson SUV and drove him to an address in the Verandah subdivision in Hunt County. Redic allegedly pulled out a handgun, placed it at the back of the Uber driver's head, demanded money, took her cell phone, ordered her out of the SUV, and drove away in it.

The Uber driver flagged down a motorist and called 911, police said.

A Fate Department of Public Safety officer spotted the stolen SUV on Highway 66 in Rockwall County and attempted to stop it. The pursuit continued into Rockwall and Rowlett, ending at Miller Road and President George Bush Turnpike service road, where police halted the SUV with a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver.

Redic fled on foot and was apprehended with help from Rowlett police, the Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter unit, and the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, police said.

No injuries were reported, according to Royse City police.

Redic was taken to Rockwall County Jail.