PGA Tour to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, ending "disruption and distraction"
The PGA Tour said it will merge with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf, a rival group that had joined an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last year. The deal will end all litigation between the parties, the organizations said in a Tuesday statement.
The merger comes after LIV Golf poached several high-profile players such as Phil Mickelson with lucrative guaranteed money contracts. That sparked a bitter rivalry between the two groups, including lawsuits.
"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in the statement.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
